Tour boat carrying 36 people capsizes in cave in Lockport, New York

FILE PHOTO - Police and fire crews were called to the Lockport Cave Tours, about 20 miles...
FILE PHOTO - Police and fire crews were called to the Lockport Cave Tours, about 20 miles northeast of Niagara Falls.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (AP) — A boat carrying 36 people capsized Monday during a tour of an underground cavern system built to carry water from the Erie Canal beneath the western New York city of Lockport, police said.

Police and fire crews were called to the Lockport Cave Tours, about 20 miles northeast of Niagara Falls, at about 11:30 a.m. The tours take visitors on an underground boat ride illuminated only by small lights.

“Crews are working to assist all parties safely out of the area,” police said in a press release.

Additional information was not immediately available.

The half-mile long tunnel was blasted out in the 19th century to transport extra water from the Erie Canal to power nearby businesses.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire in Door County
911 dispatcher takes call that her own home is on fire
The Milwaukee Fire Department, Milwaukee Police Department, and Milwaukee County Sheriff’s...
Milwaukee EMT dies after dive team rescues him from Lake Michigan
KISS will play on September 1 at the Crandon International Raceway
KISS concert in Crandon confirmed; tickets on sale starting June 17
Tammy Elliott and Erica Binder
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: A sophisticated job scam that’s a costly con
Derailed train in Howard
Train derailed in Howard

Latest News

U.S. asylum-seekers being returned by U.S. authorities under the so-called Remain in Mexico...
US halts online asylum appointments at Texas crossing after extortion warnings
FILE - A food delivery worker rides through the a busy street in lower Manhattan, Friday, April...
New York City will implement minimum wage for app-based workers, marking national first
Green Bay Area Public School District building
Green Bay school board discusses next year’s budget amid talk of school realignments
Environmental officials killed a moose in Connecticut after it wandered onto the grounds of a...
Environmental officials kill moose after it wanders onto Connecticut airport, didn’t reach runway