Stricker wins his Champions event in home state of Wisconsin

Steve Stricker knocks in a short birdie putt on the ninth hole at University Ridge Golf Course...
Steve Stricker knocks in a short birdie putt on the ninth hole at University Ridge Golf Course in the American Family Insurance Championship first round.(WMTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Steve Stricker’s latest win on the PGA Tour Champions felt as big as any in his career, closing with a 3-under 69 on Sunday to win his American Family Insurance Championship in his native Wisconsin for his fourth title this year.

Stricker already has six Champions majors, including the two played this year. This tournament was one his foundation began before he turned 50, and he finally got it.

Tied with Paul Broadhurst to start the final round, Stricker seized control with two straight birdies to close out the front nine at University Ridge Golf Club.

He won by five shots over Broadhurst (74) and Steve Alker (70).

“This one definitely means more than probably any tournament throughout my whole career,” Stricker said.

His other big win in Wisconsin was as Ryder Cup captain two years ago at Whistling Straits, when the Americans beat Europe by a record margin.

Stricker now has 15 wins on the PGA Champions, and he gets another crack before the home crowd in the U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld in Stevens Point.

Stricker lost in a playoff at the American Family Insurance Championship in 2019.

“I had a couple opportunities the first six years and didn’t finish the job on Sunday,” he said. “Today was a difficult day not only with the weather but just fighting my nerves and the emotions of trying to win a golf tournament, especially here in Madison.

“Yeah, this one’s pretty sweet.”

The final round featured a nearly 30-degree drop in temperatures. Stricker started both nines with a bogey but otherwise never gave anyone much of a chance.

Stricker expanded his lead in the Charles Schwab Cup. Led by his four wins, he has not finished worse than a tie for eighth in his 11 tournaments on the PGA Tour Champions this year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Resident suffers severe burns from a cooking fire in Neenah
Antonio Johnston
Police are diligently searching for suspect in Tatyanna Zech’s killing
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Dog rescued from residential fire in Neenah
Steve Stricker knocks in a short birdie putt on the ninth hole at University Ridge Golf Course...
Steve Stricker breaks Tiger Woods’ record; Justin Leonard leads after first round
Jeisaac Rodriguez-Garcia during sentencing
Man sentenced in case of victim shot, body dumped in the woods and lit on fire

Latest News

Oakland Athletics' Kevin Smith hits a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game...
Athletics complete their first series sweep with 8-6 victory over Brewers
Kaukauna softball beats Superior 4-0 to win their third straight state title.
WIAA State Softball: Kaukauna three-peats, Freedom repeats
Bay Port girls soccer beats Eau Claire Memorial in the sectional final 3-0, booking the Pirates...
Bay Port, Kiel girls soccer heading to state after sectional final wins
WATCH: Bay Port, Kiel headed to state