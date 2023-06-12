Sheriff: Speed contributed to fiery, fatal crash in Waushara County

HANCOCK, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waushara County sheriff says one person died in a fiery crash in the Hancock area Saturday afternoon.

The 911 call shortly before 2:30 reported a vehicle on fire near some trees on 4th Ave. Firefighters put out the fire and found a person alone in the car.

The victim suffered fatal injuries from the crash. Investigators say it appears speed was a contributing factor.

The victim is described only as a male. The sheriff’s office is withholding more identifying information, such as his age, name and hometown, until his family has been notified.

The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office Crash Team responded to the scene with the Wisconsin State Patrol, Coloma fire stations, Waushara County EMS, Waushara County Medical Examiner’s Office, and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.