Public safety officials encourage people to install ‘Knox Boxes’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In the case of an emergency, first responders say every second counts. It’s why local fire officials are encouraging people to install what’s called a Knox Box outside their homes to cut down the time it takes to get inside a home and potentially save lives.

In most cities, commercial building fire codes require safe boxes to be installed in businesses, but it’s not required for homes.

Firefighters, paramedics and police can easily enter a home in an emergency using a Knox Box, instead of using various tools to enter through a window or door, possibly damaging it.

“The key we would use our master key is right in here. So, we would enter in a code and when we enter in a code we’re able to remove the key and access any commercial building that has a Knox Box,” De Pere Fire Chief Allen Matzke.

Fire Chief Matzke says they’re hoping more people will install these boxes outside their home or apartment.

“In a medical emergency, or a fire emergency, time is our biggest enemy. So the quicker we can get in and either assess the situation quickly or provide whatever service or aid is needed, the faster we can do that, the better it is for everyone,” Fire Chief Matzke.

Once you get the device, a notification is sent to the local fire department to let them know you’re installing it. The department then comes out to open it and makes sure you get the appropriate keys in the safe.

“The Knox Box reduces injuries with first responders as well, because breaking a window or door puts you at a little higher risk for that stuff to happen,” explains Lt. Shauna Walesh, the Public Information Officer, Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

Some municipalities, like Ashwaubenon, have programs allowing people to submit applications for a limited supply of free Knox Boxes for their homes.

“We’re seeing more and more as the word gets out, maybe a neighbor gets one and they’re like, ‘oh that’s kind of cool,’ we see it too with elderly residents. Where maybe family members, it’s an easy way that they know first responders can get into their home without trying to call loved ones or breaking in a door or window,” said Lt. Walesh.

Fire officials say while many fire departments have a Knox Box program, some rural departments might not. You can check the Knox Box website or your local fire department to see if the program is available where you live.

In the case of an emergency, first responders say every second counts.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.