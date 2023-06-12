Pat Sajak announces he’ll retire from ‘Wheel of Fortune’ after upcoming season

Pat Sajak, left, and Vanna White, from "Wheel of Fortune," attend a ceremony honoring Harry...
Pat Sajak, left, and Vanna White, from "Wheel of Fortune," attend a ceremony honoring Harry Friedman with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Los Angeles.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Pat Sajak announced Monday that he’ll retire from hosting “Wheel of Fortune” after the show’s upcoming season.

“Well, the time has come,” Sajak wrote on Twitter. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

This developing story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire in Door County
911 dispatcher takes call that her own home is on fire
The Milwaukee Fire Department, Milwaukee Police Department, and Milwaukee County Sheriff’s...
Milwaukee EMT dies after dive team rescues him from Lake Michigan
KISS will play on September 1 at the Crandon International Raceway
KISS concert in Crandon confirmed; tickets on sale starting June 17
The Two Rivers city manager in 2021 estimated 4,000 people visit Neshota Beach each day
The best beach towns in Wisconsin, ranked
Police inspect a bus on its side near the town of Greta following a crash in the Hunter Valley,...
Bus carrying wedding guests rolls over, killing 10 and injuring 25; driver charged

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Police and fire crews were called to the Lockport Cave Tours, about 20 miles...
1 dead after tour boat capsizes inside Erie Canal water tunnel cave in western New York
Clarence Yarbrough, also known as “Messie Cee," 37, is charged with domestic abuse battery and...
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious during argument
Long wait times and higher prices - that's the situation local pet owners say they are facing...
Veterinarian shortage continues to impact Northeast Wisconsin
Long wait times and higher prices - that's the situation local pet owners say they are facing...
Impact of veterinarian shortage felt in Northeast Wisconsin