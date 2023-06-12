MORE CHANCES OF SHOWERS & STORMS THROUGH THE ENTIRE WEEK

The same system that brought rain Saturday night into Sunday will begin to move backwards towards upper Michigan and northern Lake Michigan by Monday afternoon. This will bring more chances of showers and storms starting tonight and continue through Tuesday. With how dry northeast Wisconsin has been recently, we still need more rain to catch up to our seasonal average of precipitation. The rain will move from the north to the south and shouldn’t become severe. Winds will also increase from the northwest gusting up to 25-30 mph.

By Tuesday night into Wednesday, a cold front from Canada will push the occluded system out of the area, but it will also bring more chances of showers and storms Wednesday afternoon. Again, no severe weather is expected, but some gusty winds and heavy downpours are possible.

Temperatures will continue to be cooler than average with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s for today and Tuesday. Then, they’ll warm up quickly ahead of the cold front on Wednesday with highs near 80 degrees before they cool back down to average at the end of the week.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TUESDAY: WNW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Mostly sunny to start, then chance of showers in the afternoon. HIGH: 68

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. LOW: 51

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers likely. HIGH: 67 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: Chance of storms in the afternoon, partly cloudy. HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Late chance of showers. HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, chance of rain and storms HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Chance of showers. HIGH: 78

