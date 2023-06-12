Listening to America – Homelessness

By Peter Zampa
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Roughly 600,000 people in the U.S. are experiencing homelessness. Peter Zampa visited one of the nation’s largest homeless encampments, in Phoenix, known as ‘the Zone’. He spoke with an organization fighting to end homelessness, a small business impacted by Phoenix’s homelessness crisis, and a city official working to get people off the street.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire in Door County
911 dispatcher takes call that her own home is on fire
The Milwaukee Fire Department, Milwaukee Police Department, and Milwaukee County Sheriff’s...
Milwaukee EMT dies after dive team rescues him from Lake Michigan
KISS will play on September 1 at the Crandon International Raceway
KISS concert in Crandon confirmed; tickets on sale starting June 17
The Two Rivers city manager in 2021 estimated 4,000 people visit Neshota Beach each day
The best beach towns in Wisconsin, ranked
Police inspect a bus on its side near the town of Greta following a crash in the Hunter Valley,...
Bus carrying wedding guests rolls over, killing 10 and injuring 25; driver charged

Latest News

BETTER RAIN CHANCE TONIGHT & TUESDAY
Tourism is booming in Wisconsin, including in the state’s indigenous communities.
Wisconsin seeing benefit of growing indigenous tourism industry
Debris lies just beyond caution tape following the collapse of an elevated section of...
Officials say driver lost control of gas-filled tanker before fire collapsed main East Coast highway
Tourism is booming in Wisconsin, including in the state’s indigenous communities.
Wisconsin seeing benefit of growing indigenous tourism industry
FILE - The Activision Blizzard booth is seen during the Electronic Entertainment Expo, June 13,...
FTC sues to block Microsoft’s takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard