Veterinarian shortage continues to impact Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Long wait times and higher prices - that’s the situation local pet owners say they are facing due to a shortage of veterinarians.

Beth Schumann calls her dogs, Max and Sam, her four-legged kids. She says for them, nothing but the best will do. She feels making sure their vaccinations are on time is key but after her long-time vet retired -- she started running into problems.

“The word that sums it up is total frustration,” said Schumann. She got a card the mail saying vaccinations are due, but there were no appointments available.

“Within a week of getting the card I called and no we don’t have any openings,” said Schumann.

She says her dog was due for rabies in November but couldn’t get into any clinic until January.

“No one was able to take him even for a vaccination,” Schumann said.

Dr. Jim Ziegler, with the Fox Valley Humane Association, says Schumann isn’t alone. He says there’s a vet shortage across Northeast Wisconsin that emerged during the pandemic.

He says more people adopted pets, fewer people decided to become veterinarians and veterans in the field retired. He says while access to care is a problem - so is the cost.

“Part of that is driven by the fact 2/3 practices in Northeast Wisconsin is run out of practices in Chicago or Boston, and they’re interested in profits not everyone wants to hear that. It’s the truth,” said Dr. Ziegler.

Dr. Ziegler says local, and state veterinary boards estimate 50 percent of pets are not getting adequate care.

“We don’t have easy answers but it’s being addressed on multiple fronts,” said Rose Groshek.

Groshek is among those answering the call. She is now studying to go into the veterinary field despite challenges.

“There’s less incentive to go on the field now and the burn out and the big thing is there’s a lot of abuse,” said Groshek.

She says vets face financial and emotional challenges but that won’t extinguish her passion.

“We don’t get to directly save people but we get to save their best friends - I have seen what vets mean to people,” said Groshek.

So if you’re planning to get a pet, the best thing to do is plan ahead, maybe even establish a relationship with a clinic before you get that pet. If you have pets, you want to look ahead and plan for those vaccinations and you want to make pet care a part of your budget.

“We tell them preventative care is the easiest and most affordable,” said Tanya Ditzman.

Tanya Ditzman is with the Humane Society of Wisconsin Green Bay Campus, one site that offers low-cost care but you still have to plan ahead.

“Don’t wait, and like we said, we’re happy to offer all of the low-services that we can,” said Ditzman.

All sides say a proactive approach to care and realistic exceptions can go a long way.

