Green Bay school board discusses next year’s budget amid talk of school realignments

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Area Public Schools board of education meets Monday night to talk about the budget for next year. This comes as families are concerned about the district’s master plan to cut costs for the next 10 years by making changes at a number of schools.

A task force’s proposal includes closing some buildings, moving and integrating schools, and changing school boundaries. The plan hasn’t been finalized by the school board.

At a special meeting last week, the board agreed to do a study on the community impact of school closings, plan for a possible closure of Wequiock Elementary School, and prepare a referendum asking voters to build a new school to combine some west-side elementary schools. The district says the changes are needed because of a budget shortfall and projections of declining enrollments in Green Bay.

The school board’s open session begins at 5 p.m. Anyone can weigh in on the preliminary plan for next year’s budget.

