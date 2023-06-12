D.A. won’t charge Amberg woman for shooting, killing husband

Marinette County Sheriff Randy Miller says around 8:09 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to W7077...
Marinette County Sheriff Randy Miller says around 8:09 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to W7077 Barker Rd. in the Town of Amberg for a report of a man being shot.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMBERG, Wis. (WBAY) - The shooting death of William Freed in Amberg was tragic but justified, the Marinette County District Attorney’s Office says in announcing that it won’t press charges against Freed’s wife.

As we first alerted you last month, Lori Freed shot her husband in their home on Barker Road.

Mrs. Freed told investigators she and her husband were arguing and she went into her bedroom. Her husband then came into her bedroom with a rifle. She said he kept his guns loaded. She kept a handgun in her bedroom and shot him.

Officers found Mr. Freed dead in the hallway with a rifle partially under his body. It had a bullet in the chamber and the hammer in the firing position.

An autopsy confirmed he was shot once in the upper chest, killing him.

Mrs. Freed said she feared for her life, and based on the evidence and statements from witnesses, the district attorney’s office says the shooting was justified under Wisconsin law. Although no charges will be filed at this time, law enforcement will investigate any new information it receives, the D.A.’s office said.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office and district attorney’s office are encouraging anyone suffering physical or emotional abuse reach out to a local domestic violence center and law enforcement. In Marinette County, you can call Rainbow House at (715) 735-6656.

A man was found dead after a report of a shooting. A woman is in custody.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Milwaukee Fire Department, Milwaukee Police Department, and Milwaukee County Sheriff’s...
Milwaukee EMT dies after dive team rescues him from Lake Michigan
House fire in Door County
911 dispatcher takes call that her own home is on fire
KISS will play on September 1 at the Crandon International Raceway
KISS concert in Crandon confirmed; tickets on sale starting June 17
Tammy Elliott and Erica Binder
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: A sophisticated job scam that’s a costly con
File image
Resident suffers severe burns from a cooking fire in Neenah

Latest News

Stage performance during the Mile of Music Festival at Houdini Plaza in Appleton
Fox Cities, more Wisconsin communities set tourism records
The Two Rivers city manager in 2021 estimated 4,000 people visit Neshota Beach each day
The best beach towns in Wisconsin, ranked
Generic image of crash scene
Sheriff: Speed contributed to fiery, fatal crash in Waushara County
Myles Hill, who has Down syndrome, receives a customized electric ride-on car to give him...
Go Baby Go! gives child with special needs his own set of wheels