D.A. won’t charge Amberg woman for shooting, killing husband

AMBERG, Wis. (WBAY) - The shooting death of William Freed in Amberg was tragic but justified, the Marinette County District Attorney’s Office says in announcing that it won’t press charges against Freed’s wife.

As we first alerted you last month, Lori Freed shot her husband in their home on Barker Road.

Mrs. Freed told investigators she and her husband were arguing and she went into her bedroom. Her husband then came into her bedroom with a rifle. She said he kept his guns loaded. She kept a handgun in her bedroom and shot him.

Officers found Mr. Freed dead in the hallway with a rifle partially under his body. It had a bullet in the chamber and the hammer in the firing position.

An autopsy confirmed he was shot once in the upper chest, killing him.

Mrs. Freed said she feared for her life, and based on the evidence and statements from witnesses, the district attorney’s office says the shooting was justified under Wisconsin law. Although no charges will be filed at this time, law enforcement will investigate any new information it receives, the D.A.’s office said.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office and district attorney’s office are encouraging anyone suffering physical or emotional abuse reach out to a local domestic violence center and law enforcement. In Marinette County, you can call Rainbow House at (715) 735-6656.

