BETTER RAIN CHANCE TONIGHT & TUESDAY

A slow moving area of low pressure in the Great Lakes region will push more rain into northeast Wisconsin later today, tonight, and Tuesday. Some locations may get over 1/2″ of additional moisture, especially away from the lakeshore. Temperatures today and on Tuesday will remain below normal... we should be in the mid 70s for highs right now but more in the way of 60s and 50s are on tap for tomorrow.

A weak cold front Wednesday afternoon could spark a few pop-up showers and storms in the region. Severe storms remain unlikely but we’ll continue to monitor things. Highs should push back into the mid to upper 70s before the front passes late in the day.

Pretty nice weather is on track for Thursday and Friday with seasonable highs in the 70s... although it may trend cooler again near Lake Michigan. Lows will be in the 50s and 40s.

Another weak weather maker could produce more rain in the region Friday evening/night and into Saturday. Some showers could also linger into Sunday. Look for more details on that system as the weak progresses. Details remain murky at this time.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TUESDAY: WNW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Increasing clouds. Chance of a few showers. HIGH: 70

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with areas of rain developing. LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy with areas of rain. Breezy at times. HIGH: 62 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. A few pop-up showers & storms, mainly in the afternoon. HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 73 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 78 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun. Chance of showers and a little thunder. HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. A few showers? HIGH: 77

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.