3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The fountain of youth in a pill?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s an important amino acid our bodies make. You can also get it from eating meat, seafood and dairy products.

It’s uncommon for someone have a deficiency of this amino acid, but our bodies make less of it as we get older, especially after we hit 60.

Researchers looking to help humans live longer are experimenting with this amino acid. They found that giving a supplement to mice extended their lifespan by about 10%. They tested it on monkeys and had the same result.

Now it’s about time for testing it on humans. Brad Spakowitz tells you what this astounding supplement is, and whether we’re looking at the Fountain of Youth in a pill in today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES!

