WIAA State Softball: Kaukauna three-peats, Freedom repeats

Kaukauna softball beats Superior 4-0 to win their third straight state title.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Kaukauna softball has performed perfectly this season, and the cherry on top was winning their third straight state title.

The Ghosts extended their winning streak to 81 straight games on Saturday with a 4-0 victory over Superior. That also happened to be the WIAA D1 State championship. Kaukauna has completed the three-peat.

Karly Meredith pitched a shut out and also contributed at the plate with two RBIs.

“Our atmosphere and our energy, we love each other on and off the field. It’s amazing,” Meredith said on Bally Sports Wisconsin’s broadcast after the game. “On the field you can really see how it works, just being a team.”

In Division 2, Freedom also defended their title with a 8-0 win over New London. Pitcher Peyton VandeLoo pitching a shut out with six strike outs. Lauren Scheibe and Rachel Koss each had two RBIs.

“It’s so much better to do it a second time, for my town, team and for my family, for everybody who has come here to support us today,” VandeLoo said on the tv broadcast. “It feels so good. It’s so overwhelming. It’s awesome.”

In Division 4, Iola Scandinavia bringing home the title for the first time in program history. They beat Waterloo 10-6.

Oakfield fell to Pacelli in the D5 championship, 9-6.

