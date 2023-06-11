RELIEF CAME AFTER NEARLY A MONTH OF NO RAIN, MORE RAIN IS ON THE WAY

Relief has arrived as a cold front came through Wisconsin Saturday night creating a line of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Most of northeast Wisconsin saw between 0.50 to 1+” of rain. Some areas like Shawano reported over 2″ of rain due to heavy downpours but we needed the rain. The rest of the weekend will remain mostly dry with early showers likely for the Fox Valley through Sheboygan and Manitowoc. By mid to late morning, the rain should be wrapping up and the rest of the day will be partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures will be much cooler in the lower 60s inland and upper 50s along lakeshore. Lows will fall to the lower 40s and upper 30s, but since winds will still be breezy from the northeast, frost is unlikely.

Heading into the new work week, the same system that brought the rain Saturday will retrograde backwards toward Michigan by Monday night. This will bring back chances of showers and storms starting Monday night into early Tuesday morning from the north to the south. No severe weather is expected, but heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible. Winds will also increase from the northeast gusting up to 30 mph. By Tuesday night, the rain will wrap up but another round of rain will come Wednesday afternoon as a cold front from Canada moves over Wisconsin. By the end of the week, we will dry out and see sunshine.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NNE 15-25+ KTS, WAVE: 2-4′

TONIGHT: NE 5-15 KTS, WAVE: 1-3′

MONDAY: NW 5-15 KTS, WAVE: 0-2′

TODAY: Early rain for the Fox Valley, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Much cooler. HIGH: 63

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly, no chance of frost. LOW: 43

MONDAY: Partly sunny, spotty showers possible by afternoon. HIGH: 69 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms likely. HIGH: 67 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, chance of storms by the afternoon. HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 73 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, spotty shower possible. HIGH: 75 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 74

