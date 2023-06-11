Parade commemorates victims of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade attack

Green Bay professional football cheerleaders showed up as well
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - More than a year after a tragedy, a group of resilient women was stepping out at the Appleton Flag Day Parade on June 10, 2023.

Four members of the “Dancing Grannies” lost their lives in the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade attack.

The Grannies teamed up with the Green Bay Professional Football Cheerleaders Alumni for a routine.

People were cheering and standing up as the group put on a show for those lining College Avenue in downtown Appleton.

The Ladies are also hoping to raise money, supporting Old Glory Honor Flights. Both the Grannies and the Cheerleaders said that the match-up could not have been more perfect.

“After the unfortunate tragedy a few years ago, I had started following the dancing grannies Facebook page and just was so inspired by their group. We’re so honored to be teaming up with the grannies,” said Carrie Breager, Green Bay Professional Cheerleader Alumni.

“We’ve gotten together 2 or 3 times we’ve worked on routines together. We have a special peel-off and kickline routine we’re doing so it’s just been a blast,” noted Colleen Minisce, Performance Lead.

The City of Appleton claims its Flag Day Parade is our country’s oldest and largest.

