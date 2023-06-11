Milwaukee EMT dies after dive team rescues him from Lake Michigan

The Milwaukee Fire Department said it responded to South Shore Park and rescued 61-year-old John Swanson. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
The Milwaukee Fire Department, Milwaukee Police Department, and Milwaukee County Sheriff’s...
The Milwaukee Fire Department, Milwaukee Police Department, and Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office responded to South Shore Park around 10:40 p.m. Friday after hearing reports of a possible drowning.(TMJ4)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - After a tragic accident at the marina Friday night, long-time beloved Bell Ambulance EMT and FTO John Swanson passed away early Saturday morning at St. Luke’s hospital in Milwaukee with his family at his bedside.

The Milwaukee Fire Department, Milwaukee Police Department, and Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office responded to South Shore Park around 10:40 p.m. Friday after hearing reports of a possible drowning, according to WTMJ-TV.

A caller reported hearing a splash and seeing a hat floating on top of the water. Upon initial investigation, law enforcement discovered a man had fallen out of his boat and into the water.

A drone was activated and dive teams went in. Around 11 p.m., officials were able to rescue the man who was then treated on the scene and taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

“It is with deep sadness and incredibly heavy hearts that we post this,” A Bell Ambulance Facebook post said.

The 61-year-old had been a Bell Ambulance team member since 2007. He leaves behind his wife, son and daughter-in-law, the Facebook post said.

Bell Ambulance EMS said it does have grief and support resources available for its employees.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Resident suffers severe burns from a cooking fire in Neenah
Antonio Johnston
Police are diligently searching for suspect in Tatyanna Zech’s killing
Steve Stricker knocks in a short birdie putt on the ninth hole at University Ridge Golf Course...
Steve Stricker breaks Tiger Woods’ record; Justin Leonard leads after first round
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Dog rescued from residential fire in Neenah
Jeisaac Rodriguez-Garcia during sentencing
Man sentenced in case of victim shot, body dumped in the woods and lit on fire

Latest News

Tammy Elliott and Erica Binder
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Beware of job scams with fake interviews
KISS will play on September 1 at the Crandon International Raceway
KISS concert in Crandon confirmed; tickets on sale starting June 17
Tammy Elliott and Erica Binder
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: A sophisticated job scam that’s a costly con
Kaukauna softball beats Superior 4-0 to win their third straight state title.
WIAA State Softball: Kaukauna three-peats, Freedom repeats