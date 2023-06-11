KISS concert in Crandon confirmed; tickets on sale starting June 17

CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - Ledgarding rock band KISS will be bringing its End of the Road Tour to Crandon International Raceway on September 1, 2023.

KISS Fan Club ticket sales begin June 17, local market ticket sales begin June 18, and all ticket sales begin on June 19.

A press release from the Forest County Potawatomi says the tribe helped secure the concert to celebrate the upcoming opening of Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley’s Rock & Brews restaurant inside of Potawatomi Casino Hotel in Milwaukee.

To purchase concert tickets, click here. To learn more about the opening of the upcoming Rock & Brews restaurant, visit paysbig.com.

JUST ANNOUNCED! The #EndOfTheRoadTour is headed to Crandon International Raceway in Crandon, Wisconsin on September 1... Posted by KISS on Sunday, June 11, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.