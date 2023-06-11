Democrats are holding their State Convention in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Democrats from across the state are in Green Bay for the weekend of June 10-11, 2023, planning for the 2024 campaign.

The keynote speaker on the evening of June 10, 2023, is Senator Tammy Baldwin. She is seeking her third term in office, and right now, it is unclear who her Republican opponent might be.

On Friday, June 9, 2023, we informed our readers and viewers in a First Alert that Congressman Mike Gallagher ruled out his candidacy.

Instead, he said that he’d seek re-election in the 8th District, a seat he’s held since 2016.

“If we’re going to fix our system once and for all, if we’re going to put working families first, and make corporations pay their fair share, and make sure every worker has a good job that pays the bills, then we’re going to need to win and win big in 2024,” Senator Tammy Baldwin said.

Senator Baldwin won Wisconsin by more than ten percentage points when she was re-elected in 2018.

We also spoke to Senator Ron Johnson who said Democrats could have a tough time defending many of President Joe Biden’s policies.

“As I travel around the state---and as I greet Wisconsinites in Washington D.C., uh, the complaints the concerns are pretty consistent. The 40-year high inflation is killing them. They realize that a dollar in the Biden Administration is worth 86 cents today and that is hurting everybody across the b - economic spectrum,” Senator Ron Johnson noted.

State Republicans will gather in La Crosse from June 16 - June 18, 2023, for their convention.

