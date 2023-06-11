COOL START TO THE WEEK WITH MORE RAIN CHANCES

We’ve FINALLY had some decent rain in the region and there is more liquid gold (rain) in the forecast for the work week, especially Tuesday.

Rain Potential Through Tuesday (WBAY)

Look for clearing skies Sunday night with some lingering clouds. It will be chilly with mid to upper 30s across the Northwoods and low to mid 40s farther south. Winds will ease a bit. Our Monday will feature some early sunshine but clouds will increase during the day. A few afternoon showers could develop but it won’t be a washout by any means. Look for highs from the mid 60s to low 70s with NNW winds 5-15 mph.

Steadier showers/rain appears more likely Monday night into Tuesday as moisture wraps around a slow moving low pressure center in the eastern Great Lakes. Any rain is welcome... and an additional 1/4″ to over 3/4″+ could fall, especially west of the lakeshore. This is likely going to be the best chance of rain in the near term. Cool temperatures in the 50s and 60s will be the best we can do with the rain in the region.

Temperatures will warm into the 70s and low 80s for the middle to end of the work week. A few showers and storms could develop with a cold front Wednesday afternoon but the threat of any severe weather remains low at this time. Another system late Friday into Saturday could produce some rain and thunder but it’s still very uncertain at this point.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

MONDAY: NW 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

TUESDAY: NWW 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Lots of stars with a few clouds. Chilly for June. LOW: 43... 30s NORTH

MONDAY: Some early sun with increasing clouds. A few PM showers possible. HIGH: 69 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with areas of rain. Staying cool. HIGH: 62 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a few afternoon showers & storms. HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 76 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer. Late day rain or storms could occur. HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of a few showers. HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. Warmer. HIGH: 81

