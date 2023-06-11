CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: A sophisticated job scam that’s a costly con

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We want you to share this with others, a Consumer First Alert about job scams.

An Appleton woman who fell for a sophisticated job scam talked with our Tammy Elliott. Erica Binder wants to help others avoid her nightmare and spot hijacked job postings.

“I contacted you for a sense of empowerment, not to be a victim in this,” she told Action 2 News.

After months of searching, Binder thought she found the perfect job.

“Single mom. This is my dream job, to work remote.”

Fraud experts say it’s a growing and costly con.

“I applied online through INDEED to Clarest Health for a graphic design position that was remote,” Binder explained. “This is a real company, headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. I checked them out prior.”

She says she had a detailed interview for nearly an hour, answering questions through a texting app.

“The questions are really spot on,” she said.

The next day, an email came -- “I got the job!” -- along with documents on company letterhead that she believed were authentic.

“They sent me tax forms, non-disclosure agreement, job description, pay, vacation holiday, every kind of document you would want,” Binder said.

She was told the company would provide a computer and other supplies but she needed to buy an $800 phone.

She told us, “My flags went up a little big because the story changed about the cell phone, so I contacted headquarters and I asked to speak to Frederick Peterson, and they said, ‘Who?’ And my heart sank. And they said, ‘We don’t have anybody here by that name.’”

As more people, like Binder, search for remote-work opportunities, fraud experts say scammers are cashing in.

The Federal Trade Commission says scammers are taking outdated ads from real employers and changing them on employment websites. That’s what Binder believes happened to her.

“I spoke to Human Resources at Clarest. They said I was the third person who had called with a similar inquiry.”

Action 2 News spoke with a company representative at Clarest Health who said they are aware of the scam. They advised going directly to their website for job postings and they would never tell someone to purchase equipment and get reimbursed.

Already this year, the Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker says reported losses to job scams are up 250% compared to this same time last year.

People lost nearly $840,000.

“Scammers simply hijacking legitimate business names, addresses, elements of their website -- it’s a form of identity theft, and we’ve been seeing more and more of it,” Lisa Schiller with the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau said.

Binder knew she had to act fast to protect her identity.

“I froze my credit, closed bank accounts, contacted Social Security.” She also contacted Appleton police and the Wisconsin Department of Consumer Protection.

“She did the perfect thing by reaching out to law enforcement, because the ability to track that person and then potentially pursue those charges -- those are criminal charges -- and that’s something we work with law enforcement and have them take that lead on the criminal side of it,” Consumer Protection Bureau director Michael Domke told us.

“We serve two roles at the agency. The first is to help restore any potential compromised identity, bank account issues, how to get that back up and running so there isn’t too much of a hit. And the second is, if we will have opportunity to dig a little deeper to find out who might be behind it,” Domke added.

“I want people to know if there’s any red flag, the most succinct way to get to that is to call headquarters. And never do an interview via an app. Always request a live interview,” Binder advised.

Consumer Protection says this is one of the more sophisticated job scams.

If you’re searching for a job online:

Check out the company’s official website

Call the company’s headquarters to verify a job opening before you apply or give out personal information

Never pay for job

For additional information and consumer protection resources or to file a complaint, visit DATCP’s Consumer Protection webpage at DATCP Home File a Complaint (wi.gov) or contact DATCP’s Consumer Protection Hotline toll-free at (800) 422-7128.

