Bay Port, Kiel girls soccer heading to state after sectional final wins

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bay Port soccer is headed to the WIAA state tournament after a 3-0 sectional final win over Eau Claire Memorial. The three goals came from Morgan Fitt, Ashlynn Schroeder and Callie Kositzke.

In Division 4, Kiel got the 5-0 victory over Lourdes Academy. They return to the state tournament with some unfinished business after losing in the semifinals last year. The Raiders are a perfect 26-0 this year.

In D2 West De Pere fell to Cedarburg 2-0.

In D3, Notre Dame lost to Plymouth 1-0.

In D4, St. Mary’s Springs came up short to Cedar Grove Belgium 2-0.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.