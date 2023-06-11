911 dispatcher takes call her own home is on fire

FORESTVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s the call no one wants to make... but it’s the call that changed Door County 911 dispatcher Marisa Anderson’s life.

“All I heard was kids yelling ‘Mom!’ and I thought maybe it was kids yelling for their mother,” Anderson explained. “I just remember looking at my partner and saying, ‘That’s my house.’ They had me leave right away. It didn’t really hit me until I was halfway down County S and I saw the black smoke off in the sky. That’s when I broke down.”

The Anderson’s son, Landon, jumped into action after waking to the sound of glass breaking. He grabbed his sister and her friend from the family camper before waiting for first responders at the mailbox.

“Had they been up in her room I don’t know that they would’ve been able to make it out because the hallway and everything was filled with smoke,” Anderson explained.

“That’s about ten loads of relief right off the bat that we don’t have to find a victim,” Southern Door Fire Chief Richard Olson said.

Chief Olson applauded the quick thinking of 12-year-old Landon who broke his leg during the fire.

“We were very fortunate that Landon came out of the house, got himself out, got everybody else out and called 911 and stayed out of the house. When we go to schools in the fall for fire prevention week this is exactly what we tell the kids. The message is learned that they have a meeting place outside and both he and his sister went to the mailbox just like is planned for them to do.”

The Anderson family is safe right now but their beloved pets didn’t make it, including huskies Jax and Race.

“He’s taken it really hard because he feels he could’ve gone back in to get the pets out. My pets were like my children and without them I’m pretty lost right now,” Anderson said. “I just keep thinking it’s time to go home. We gotta let the pets outside. We have to feed the pets. I just–I want to go home. I want to sleep in my own bed.”

The family also lost another dog, four cats and a bunny.

The Andersons have to start from scratch after losing pretty much everything apart from some pictures and the clothes on their backs. They started a GoFundMe to rebuild their lives.

Additional donations can be dropped off at Southern Door County School District or Marisa’s sisters home at 1553 Alabama Street, Sturgeon Bay.

“My son only has the pair of jeans he has on right now.”

The Door County Fire Chiefs Association donated $2,000 to show their appreciation for the dispatcher who often puts others before herself.

“That she actually received the call and the call came from her son and we just know how hard this experience has been for her and we want to try to help the family as well,” Chief Olson told Action 2 News.

The Anderson family said they don’t often ask for help and are thankful for all the well wishes and donations they’ve received.

As we first alerted you, the house on Lucerne Drive caught fire before 8 a.m. Friday. Chief Olson said the investigation is ongoing but the fire likely started from an electrical appliance in the basement.

