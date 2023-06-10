THUNDERSHOWERS DRIFT SOUTH... SUNDAY LOOKS MUCH COOLER

It was nice to see the rain from the Saturday’s showers and thunderstorms. Most of it has been falling near and to the south of Highway 29. According to First Alert VIPIR MAX, the heavier storms dumped 1-3″ of rainfall in isolated areas. However, most folks received much less than that... Additional thundershowers will be possible tonight to the south of Green Bay, as a cold front pushes into southern Wisconsin. While some storms may have lightning and gusty winds, our risk of severe weather is LOW.

Behind the departing cold front, Sunday is going to feel much cooler. A breezy northeast wind will keep our highs in the 60s with intervals of sun and clouds. That wind will also make for choppy conditions on the Bay and Lake Michigan. Not only is a Small Craft Advisory in effect for boaters, but rough waves and strong currents could also make swimming hazardous.

If you missed out on Saturday’s rain, keep your chin up... An area of upper-level low pressure will wobble through the Great Lakes early in the upcoming work week. Look for additional showers on Monday, with a better chance of rain on Tuesday. Many folks could see another half inch of rainfall over the next 3 days. Keep your fingers crossed!

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH SUNDAY

SUNDAY: NE 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

MONDAY: N 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Thundershowers mainly SOUTH of Green Bay. Mostly cloudy. A brisk wind. LOW: 49

SUNDAY: Intervals of sun and clouds. Much cooler and breezy. HIGH: 65 LOW: 44

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy at times. Spotty showers. HIGH: 69 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Periods of rain. Cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 68 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Maybe a late storm? HIGH: 79 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 72 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 74 LOW 49

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Nice again! HIGH: 75

