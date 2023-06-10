Steve Stricker breaks Tiger Woods’ record; Justin Leonard leads after first round

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tournament host Steve Stricker had a record-breaking first round performance on his quest for his first AmFam Tournament win.

Stricker shot a 7-under 65, his 53rd consecutive round of par or better in PGA Tour history, beating Tiger Woods’ record which was previously 52.

“It really wasn’t on my mind,” Stricker said. “But anytime you can pass Tiger Woods in something... and I may text him and just remind him that I did pass him. I’m proud of that. I would have rather done that on the regular Tour, but to do it out here is even special, too.”

FIRST ROUND RECAP



It was a record-breaking performance for tournament host Steve Stricker who shot -7.



While the other hometown favorite, Jerry Kelly has an uphill battle tomorrow.

Sitting at the top of the leaderboard after the first round is Justin Leonard, who also had a record-breaking performance of his own. In his first American Family Insurance Championship, Leonard shot a course record 10-under 62, marking his lowest score across all TOURs in relation to par.

“Everything was working today. I’ve been driving the ball very well,” Leonard said. “You know, my iron game for a few weeks wasn’t as great. I didn’t wake up thinking I was going to shoot 62. Honestly, I lost track of where I was, which is the goal each and every day, trying to not focus too much on score or a leaderboard. I’ve been really working on staying present and focusing on whatever the shot requires.”

2019 and 2021 AmFam winner and Madison native Jerry Kelly shot an even-par 72 in his sixth start in the event.

“It was not very good,” Kelly said. “I don’t know where the game went, but it definitely went and couldn’t find it the whole day. Couldn’t even chip, putt, everything was gone. I’ll do a little work here, see what happens.”

Defending champion Thongchai Jaidee sits T62 at 2-over 74.

