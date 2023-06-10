SHOWERS FINALLY RETURN BUT COULD IMPACT BELLIN RUN, MORE CHANCES NEXT WEEK

Our next weathermaker will be moving through today bringing a chance of showers and storms finally have several weeks of very dry weather. A cold front will move from the north to the south bringing the rain late morning into the afternoon hours across northeast Wisconsin. Showers could impact the Bellin Run so if you’re planning on going, bring an umbrella. No storms are expected to be severe from this front, but a few storms may cause gusty winds exceeding 35 mph. Highs will also be cooler thanks to the cold front reaching highs only in the mid 60s on Sunday and Monday.

By midnight into Sunday, showers and storms will move into Illinois keeping Wisconsin dry briefly. As the system that brought the storms moves over Missouri, it will merge with another system and gather strength then move northeast toward the Ohio River Valley. By Monday night into Tuesday, the system will move over Toronto and then retrograde backwards over Michigan. This will bring back chances of showers and storms Monday night into Tuesday. Then a cold front moves in Wednesday to bring another chance for more rain so it looks like weather is starting to pick up finally.

WIND & WAVE FORECAST:

TODAY: NW -> NE 5-15 KTS, WAVE: 1-3″

TONIGHT: NE 15-25+ KTS, WAVE: 2-4″

SUNDAY: NNE 15-25+ KTS, WAVE: 2-4″

TODAY: Sunny start, then showers and storms by late morning into afternoon. Breezy. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Scattered showers, iso. t-storms. Breezy. LOW: 48

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, much cooler and still breezy. HIGH: 63 LOW: 43

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, chances of showers late. HIGH: 65 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and t-storms. HIGH: 70 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: More chances of scattered showers and getting warmer. HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and nice. HIGH: 74 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, chance of showers. HIGH: 73

