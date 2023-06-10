Resident suffers severe burns from a cooking fire in Neenah

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A man suffered burns over large parts of his body when he was cooking a meal in his kitchen at his residence at 1064 Hunt Avenue in Neenah and forgot that the stove was still on, according to a press release sent by Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue.

When he remembered there was still food on the stove, the occupant found the cooking vessel on fire and tried to remove it by throwing it out the door of the residence, causing the burning oil to spill onto himself which caused burns of various severity levels to over 75 percent of his body. After being treated at a local hospital, the patient was transferred to a hospital that specializes in burn treatment in the Milwaukee area, the statement further reads.

The first emergency responders on the scene were Gold Cross Ambulance - they arrived about 5 minutes after they were dispatched and saw black smoke coming from the rear of the residence. One minute later, Engine 32 from Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue arrived and detected a fire in the backyard.

As firefighters extinguished the fire, they noticed flames in the kitchen area of the home and proceeded to extinguish those as well. Additional fire crews arrived on the scene and searched for a fire that may have extended to other portions of the house - but they didn’t find any. Fire damage was limited to a cabinet near the stove. There was smoke damage throughout the residence.

The fire was contained to the area around the stove, and the area where the resident threw the cooking vessel outside. The residence was not equipped with a home fire sprinkler. The home did not have working smoke detectors, which would have alerted the occupant to the fire. The estimated dollar loss to the building and contents is $3,600. The fire appears to be accidental in nature.

