Police diligently searching for suspect in Tatyanna Zech’s killing

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Police Chief Aaron Goldstein opens up about the case for the first time - saying they are diligently working with U.S. Marshals to try and track down Antonio Johnston.

The 17-year-old is wanted in connection with the murder of Tatyanna Zech. She died in a shooting at Maplewood Commons on May 7, 2023. Two others were wounded, and a fourth person was grazed by a bullet.

The other suspect, 14-year-old Parise Larry Junior turned himself in a few days after the crime. Witnesses and family say they are still reeling from the trauma of that night.

Ciera Steward, a resident at Maplewood Commons, remembered the terrible night: “soon as I heard one voice say those are gunshots, and then I heard a voice say Taty is shot.”

Moments, she says, play out over and over in her mind: “All I seen was her laying there.”

Steward says that the Maplewood Commons community is still traumatized by the events they witnessed on May 7, 2023. Two people were shot and injured, another was grazed by a bullet, and 20-year-old Tatyanna Zech was killed.

A few days after the shooting, 14-year-old Parise Larry Junior turned himself in, but 17-year-old Antonio Johnston is still on the run.

Police say they are working multiple leads to try and find Antonio Johnston. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein has a message for him: “Antonio it’s time to do the right thing, turn yourself in.”

Chief Goldstein says U.S. Marshals are searching near and far for Johnston: “Our belief is that he is not here in the FDL area, may not be in the state.”

He says who pulled the trigger is still under investigation, but thanks in part to surveillance video from Maplewood Commons, police believe Johnston is the other suspect they need to find.

“I am confident he is who we are looking for, the video has a lot of evidence on it,” Goldstein noted.

Tatyanna Zech’s family now wears shirts keeping her memory alive.

“Truthfully, all we have left is pics of her, said Tatyanna Zech’s sister-in-law Hannah Brace.

Her uncle and grandfather say they won’t rest until everyone responsible is behind bars.

“This family did not ask for this. This was put upon us from the actions of two children that made the conscious decision to shoot up a community,” said Antonio Godfrey, Tatyanna Zech’s uncle.

“I just want justice, I’d sleep at night instead of waking up every morning crying,” explained Ricky Zech, Tatyanna Zech’s grandfather.

The other suspect - Parise Larry Junior - is due back in court in July.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.