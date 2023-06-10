‘Legends’ celebrate 47th Bellin Run

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 7,000 runners laced up their sneakers to explore Green Bay and Allouez neighborhoods during the time-honored Bellin Run Saturday.

As we first alerted you, runners hit the course at 8 a.m. for either the brand new 5k or traditional 10k.

“You look around and you see the streets lined with spectators cheering on our participants and that’s what it’s all about!” Bellin Health’s Communications Specialist Steve Wagner said. “It’s coming together as a community.”

Jared Ward is best known for finishing 6th at the Olympics in 2016 but he’s making his mark on Northeast Wisconsin by willing the Bellin 10k for a third time this year.

“Man, it’s the one I look forward to every year! I run races all over the country and all over the world. The Bellin Run is always on my calendar. This is a beautiful community,” Ward told Action 2 News after breaking the tape.

He gets to share the moment with his son.

“It’s really exciting for me but it’s also kind of funny because in like 20 years I’m probably gonna be old and I’m gonna be doing races like this and I’m super excited!” Paul Ward said. “When you finish and you get a better time or whatever it’s just really awesome. It’s real awesome.”

The Bellin mixes first timers and seasoned professionals. Some folks are considered legends, meaning they’ve ran every single Bellin since it started in 1977.

“As I tell some people once in a while... it just means we’re old,” Dennis Naidl said with a chuckle.

He celebrated his 71st birthday last year and he’s not slowing down. He has a special place in his heart for the Bellin and choked up as he remembered crossing the finish line years ago.

“The 40th... we had a... this still gets me,” Naidl began. “A bunch of family members here so we had a big party afterwards.”

Legends said hitting the course never gets old.

“Yeah, you’re thankful it’s over but at the same time you’re kinda sad to say... you’d kinda like to be out there again,” Naidl expressed.

Bellin Health sent Action 2 News a list of top results:

Men’s 10K Overall

1. Jared Ward, Mapleton, Utah – 29:55

2. Brendan Gregg, West Sacramento, Calif. – 30:56

3. Darin Lau, Eau Claire – 32:12

4. Riley Stiltman, Green Bay – 32:38

5. Cameron Cullen, Kewaunee – 33:08

Women’s 10K Overall

1. Kathy Vandehy, Menasha – 35:16

2. Katelyn Murphy, Green Bay – 36:40

3. Kelsey Radobicky, Green Bay – 37:18

4. Maggie Priebe, Allouez – 38:00

5. Brook Vandenlangenberg, De Pere – 38:20

Men’s 5K Overall

1. Zach Kubicki, Green Bay – 17:46

2. Derrick Fameree, De Pere – 18:15

3. Ashtyn Andersen, Green Bay – 18:27

4. Dylan Grimsrud, Green Bay – 18:52

5. Ethan Schneider, Reedsburg – 20:52

Women’s 5K Overall

1. Rebekah Buboltz, De Pere – 21:32

2. Lauren Konkol, Howard – 22:56

3. Nicole Finley, Green Bay – 23:28

4. Sarah Appleton, Portsmouth, Ohio – 23:29

5. Audrey Sigl, Seymour – 23:38

