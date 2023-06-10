Dog rescued from residential fire in Neenah

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - When Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue (NMFR) was dispatched to 2423 Maple Grove Drive in Neenah in the early afternoon of June 10, 2023, firefighters found smoke coming from the garage of the residence and made entry into the home.

Once inside, they encountered a working fire in the kitchen which was quickly extinguished. As additional crews arrived, they searched the residence for any occupants and were faced with high heat and dark smoke throughout the residence. No occupants were in the building.

The fire was contained in the kitchen area of the home. There is significant smoke damage throughout the house, which was not equipped with a home fire sprinkler.

There was one dog in the building at the time of the fire. The animal was removed by neighbors, before the arrival of NMFR. The dog was transported to a local emergency veterinarian for treatment.

The estimated dollar loss to the building and contents is $180,000. The fire appears to be accidental. However, the cause is currently still under investigation.

