Weekend planner includes Bellin Run, concerts, picnic, swimming pools

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Looking for something fun this weekend? Here’s a weekend planner for June 9-June 11.

The 47th Bellin Run holds 5K and 10K races Saturday in Green Bay and Allouez. Activities start Friday afternoon.

Green Bay city pools are opening for the season on Saturday. They’re open from 12 to 6 p.m. this weekend and Fridays, and 12 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Those hours are dependent on staffing, but the parks department did raise starting pay for lifeguards.

Fridays on the Fox start June 9 on CityDeck along Green Bay’s riverfront. The event features food and drinks from Hagemeister Park, a great sunset view over the Fox River, and a new, live music act every week. It’s from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Bring your own lawn chair.

The 31st annual Future Neenah Farmer’s Market kicks off June 10. It’s held at Shattuck Park every Saturday through October 14. The market runs from 8 a.m. until noon, and more than 40 vendors participate. Shoppers can purchase farm-fresh produce, bakery items, and crafts, and listen to music.

Door County’s largest farmers market is also happening from 8 a.m. until noon. It’s held every Saturday in downtown Sturgeon Bay until October 14. You can buy produce, fresh-cut flowers, as well as meats, cheeses, and other local products.

For Sunday, head to the Allouez Fest Car Show and Picnic at Green Isle Park. There will be food and refreshments, activities for kids including face painting and a bouncy house, and plenty of four-wheeled eye candy. Registration starts at 7 a.m. with trophies being presented at 3 in the afternoon. Admission for spectators is free but a $5 donation is suggested, which goes to local non-profits.

