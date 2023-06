GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In WIAA girls soccer Sectional semifinals there were plenty of highlights for area teams. In Division 1, Bay Port beat De Pere on penalty kicks to advance. In Division 2, West De Pere blanked Pulaski 2-0. And in Division 3, Notre Dame beat Xavier 5-0. Enjoy the highlights above.

