Smoking materials blamed for fire at Fat Joe’s Bar in Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue trucks
Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue trucks(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue says smoking materials discarded in a plastic pail caused a fire at Fat Joe’s Bar early Friday morning.

Firefighters say employees of the bar put out the initial fire with an extinguisher and called the fire department at about 1:15 a.m., but the flames had spread into the wall.

Firefighters attacked that area behind the siding before the fire spread any farther.

The bar had been evacuated. Employees and patrons were allowed back in once the smoke cleared.

The fire department didn’t put a dollar amount on the extent of damage.

It reminds people that smoking materials need to be fully extinguished in an appropriate, fireproof container.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police return flags in Black Creek
Police found person responsible for taking flags at Veterans Memorial in Black Creek
Fentanyl pills
Authorities issue emergency announcement after spike in overdose deaths in NE Wisconsin
Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in Outagamie County
Madeline Kingsbury
Winona police say human remains found, Madeline Kingsbury’s ex-boyfriend arrested
FILE - Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels makes his way to the podium to...
Former GOP Wisconsin governor candidate Tim Michels sues organizer who says he wasn’t paid

Latest News

Maylia Sotelo in court
Hearing continues on whether to move teen charged for fentanyl-overdose death to juvenile court
WIAA GIRLS SOCCER
WATCH: Girls Soccer Sectional Semifinal highlights
Mock OWI accident in Green Bay
Green Bay PD and Green Bay Metro Fire practice procedures
Maylia Sotelo in court
16-year-old defendant wants her case moved from adult to juvenile court