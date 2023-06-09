Smoking materials blamed for fire at Fat Joe’s Bar in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue says smoking materials discarded in a plastic pail caused a fire at Fat Joe’s Bar early Friday morning.

Firefighters say employees of the bar put out the initial fire with an extinguisher and called the fire department at about 1:15 a.m., but the flames had spread into the wall.

Firefighters attacked that area behind the siding before the fire spread any farther.

The bar had been evacuated. Employees and patrons were allowed back in once the smoke cleared.

The fire department didn’t put a dollar amount on the extent of damage.

It reminds people that smoking materials need to be fully extinguished in an appropriate, fireproof container.

