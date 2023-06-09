SHOWERS & STORMS COMES AS BELLIN MARATHON BEGINS SATURDAY

High pressure is currently moving over Wisconsin which will give us one more day of mostly sunny skies and very nice temperatures. Very little to no smoke is expected as winds are coming in from the north aloft so very little wildfire smoke will reach northeast Wisconsin. The air quality will be in the MODERATE category for Friday. Highs will be in the lower 80s inland and lower 70s along the lakeshore.

As the Bellin Marathon kicks off on Saturday, a front will be moving through Wisconsin on Saturday to bring a chance for spotty showers during the late morning and afternoon hours. If you’re planning on attending the marathon, you may want to bring an umbrella just in case. This boundary will be associated with our next weathermaker as this system is expected to bring more chances of rain Monday and Tuesday. As the system moves southward toward the Central Plains, it’ll merge with another system and strengthen. Then, it’ll move toward Michigan and stick around through Monday and Tuesday giving us the rain chance. To say it’ll bring us out of the drought is a stretch. It’ll depend on how much rain falls.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

FRIDAY: W 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

TONIGHT: SW 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

SATURDAY: WSW 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, very little to smoke. HIGH: 81 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and rain, rain begins NORTH early then moves south. HIGH: 78 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, chance of isolated showers (SOUTH). HIGH: 64 LOW: 51

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. HIGH: 62 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. HIGH: 71 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. HIGH: 82

