Rep. Mike Gallagher rules out run for Senate in 2024

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher says he’s not running for the U.S. Senate in 2024. In a statement, Gallagher said he’s seeking re-election to the House.

Gallagher cites his appointment as chair of the new Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party in his decision. ‘I have a rare, bipartisan opportunity in the 118th Congress to help restore American strength, prevent war in the Pacific, and defend our basic freedoms from communist aggression. Accomplishing this mission and serving Wisconsin’s 8th District deserve my undivided attention.”

If he wins in November 2024, it would be his 5th term in Congress. He was first elected to the 8th Congressional District in 2016. The district includes Green Bay and north, Door County, and parts of the Fox Valley.

In his announcement Friday morning, Gallagher points out he’s won every election by at least 25% of the vote, including the largest margin of victory in the district’s history in 2020 when he had over 70% of the vote.

The eventual Republican Senate candidate will run against incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin. Baldwin is seeking her 3rd term in the Senate.

