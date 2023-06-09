Reflections at Moraine Ridge to begin accepting new patients

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As of Thursday, June 8, Reflections at Moraine Ridge has begun accepting new patients after the Wisconsin Department of Health Services banned them from accepting patients in July of 2022.

In a statement obtained by Action 2 News on May 25, Michael Klein, President and CEO of Inspired Senior Healthcare, LLC, said the company was pursuing an appeal on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ reported findings.

Klein sent Action 2 News this statement regarding the announcement of accepting new patients again:

“Reflections at Moraine Ridge is pleased to announce that it will accept new resident admissions starting today. Reflections previously reported that it disagreed with the actions and conclusions of the Department of Health Services earlier this year and had filed an appeal.

Reflections recently resolved the appeal in good faith with the Department. As part of the resolution, the Department is rescinding its prior “order not to admit new or additional residents,” and is also rescinding multiple alleged deficiencies and findings.

Reflections at Moraine Ridge, a community-based residential facility, has and will continue to provide quality care to its residents. Reflections has a strong compliance history and strives to serve as a model in the assisting living industry.”

In its first report, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) put in place an order at Reflections at Moraine Ridge to not admit any new or additional residents because of violations found.

The report wanted the facility to address issues related to health monitoring, and inadequate and unqualified caregivers.

On April 11, a 90-page violation report shows the order has been extended after the Department of Health Services found another 20 violations.

Three of the 20 highlighted concerns and violations include undocumented injuries to patients, not administering required medication, and unqualified caregivers.

