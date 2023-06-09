Oshkosh Police give a heartfelt farewell to K9 “Lando”

K9 Lando gives paw
K9 Lando gives paw
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - This is the department’s last call for k9 “Lando”. He recently succumbed to an autoimmune disease.

At a ceremony held on June 9, 2023, officers celebrated the German Shepherd’s 5 years on the force, during which time he completed 283 deployments and helped with dozens of drug seizures. Officers shared their favorite stories of the dog’s time with the department.

“Lando was part of our family. Lando to me is a partner to Officer Martinez, but more important than that, he was a part of our family as a police department,” said Chief Dean Smith from the Oshkosh Police Department.

K9 Lando shaking hands
K9 Lando shaking hands

The police department wants to thank all the vets at UW Veterinary Care who tried to save “Lando”.

Officers say he will be greatly missed.

K9 Lando from the Oshkosh PD
K9 Lando from the Oshkosh PD
K9 Lando with officer Martinez
K9 Lando with officer Martinez

