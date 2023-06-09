ONE MORE DRY DAY... THEN SOME MUCH NEEDED RAIN

Skies will remain clear overnight and for the most part, lows will settle into the upper half of the 40s. Some in the Northwoods may briefly dip into the upper 30s, but no frost is anticipated. Look for another mostly sunny and dry day for Friday. It will be warmer with highs getting to near 80° away from Lake Michigan... mid/upper 70s Lakeside. There may be some wildfire smoke aloft, but our air quality should remain GOOD.

We’re continue tracking our next weathermaker, a cold front pushing through Wisconsin on Saturday. This disturbance will bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially for the afternoon and evening. Highs Saturday should still get close to 80 degrees, but temperatures will trend cooler for Sunday and the start of next week. Most areas should receive around 0.50″ of rain on Saturday. The rain will be shifting through southern Wisconsin Sunday morning, and we may temporarily dry out for the afternoon with some sunshine peeking through the clouds.

But, rain showers will return to the area on Monday and likely linger through Tuesday. Highs will stay in the 60s for Sunday and Monday with temperatures to near 70° by Tuesday. The sunshine returns on Wednesday and temperatures will warm back up for the rest of the week. Highs should be seasonably warm in the lower 80s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

FRIDAY: SE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

SATURDAY: W/S 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Cool and calm. LOW: 48

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Some wildfire smoke aloft. HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially late. HIGH: 80 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. A chance of showers SOUTH, mostly early. HIGH: 65 LOW: 51

MONDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Rain showers likely. HIGH: 64 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy, but a little milder. HIGH: 70 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. HIGH: 82

