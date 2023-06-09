MUCH NEEDED RAINFALL ARRIVES SATURDAY

Skies will stay clear for the first half of the night with clouds beginning to increase early Saturday morning. Temperatures will dip into the lower 50s north with upper 50s elsewhere. It should be a dry night around the Fox Valley, but daybreak showers will be possible across the Northwoods. The chance for rain will gradually drop southward into the afternoon, and thunderstorms will be possible. The severe weather outlook will stay LOW. Look for highs in the lower 70s north with upper 70s and lower 80s south.

For Saturday’s Bellin Run, spotty showers are possible towards the end of the race; but the higher chances arrive in the afternoon. The Appleton Flag Day parade could also be impacted by rain, and umbrella or a poncho may be necessary. Highs Saturday will still be warm, but as a north breeze picks up... cooler conditions are expected Sunday.

We may begin the day with rain showers south/east of Green Bay, but we’ll be drying out for the afternoon with a decrease in cloud cover. Highs should stay in the 60s with north winds gusting to 25 mph. Rain returns to the area by Monday afternoon and should continue through Tuesday. As far as rain totals go... most should receive 0.25″ to 0.5″ Saturday through Sunday morning and then another 0.25″ to 0.5″ late Monday through Tuesday. Temperatures will warm for the middle of next week, and there may be another chance for spotty PM storms on Wednesday as well. The rain this weekend will not end our worsening drought conditions, but it will certainly lead to some improvement if it verifies.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY ON SUNDAY?

SATURDAY: W/NE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

SUNDAY: NNE 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Daybreak showers possible NORTH. LOW: 57

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun. Rain begins NORTH early then moves south into the afternoon. HIGH: 78 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Early showers south, dry and breezy through the day with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 64 LOW: 47

MONDAY: Turning cloudy with rain showers developing. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 64 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain... especially early. HIGH: 72 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. Spotty afternoon storms possible. HIGH: 80 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable. HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, quiet, and slightly warmer. HIGH: 79

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.