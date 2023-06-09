Man sentenced in case of man shot, body dumped in the woods and lit on fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Jeisaac Rodriguez-Garcia is one of three men who were charged in the murder of Jason Mendez-Ramos in September of 2021.

On June 9, 2023, Rodriguez-Garcia was sentenced to four years in prison, plus three years of extended supervision.

He will get credit for more than 500 days already served behind bars while the case played out.

As we have reported before, Rodriguez-Garcia pleaded guilty in April to one count of mutilating a corpse as a party to a crime.

Prosecutors say he is the man who disposed of the victim’s body and burned it. He claimed he was tricked and didn’t know it was a person he was getting rid of.

Rodriguez-Garcia was the second man convicted of the crime.

The parents of victim Jason Mendez-Ramos spoke in court through Zoom. His father said that he, his wife, and his son’s family are all living a nightmare that they can’t wake up from. He asked the judge for a maximum sentence of seven and a half years.

“I know that I cannot fill the void and the emptiness of their family with words, but I apologize and ask them to forgive me,” Jeisaac Rodriguez-Garcia said.

