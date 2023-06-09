House hit by drive-by shooting in Green Bay

Police believe the suspects fled in a black SUV at a high rate of speed
Green Bay police car
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say three people, including a child, were inside a house that was struck by gunfire in a drive-by shooting overnight Friday.

Officers patrolling the near-west side heard gunshots just before 1:30 a.m. They found a house on the 900-block of N. Broadway damaged, and a number of bullets were recovered.

There are no reports of anyone being hurt. A 45-year-old woman, 38-year-old man, and 11-year-old girl were in the house.

Police believe the suspects were in a black SUV and left at a high rate of speed.

Police don’t think the shooting was random. They’d like to hear from anyone who witnesses suspicious activity or might have home security or doorbell camera video that could help the investigation.

You can call (920) 448-3200 and refer to case #23-231099. If you want to remain anonymous, call Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867 or the Crime Stoppers website, or use the P3 Tips mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

