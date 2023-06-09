Highway maintenance work scheduled for NE Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region announces state highway maintenance work. Work is listed by county below.

Brown County

Bridge crews will perform reach-all bridge inspections at the following locations:



Monday, June 12

Northbound I-41 to westbound WIS 29 ramp from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The right lane will be closed during the inspection.

Eastbound WIS 29 to northbound I-41 ramp from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The ramp will be closed during the inspection. Detour as follows: Eastbound WIS 29 to southbound I-41 to Mason Street interchange. Traffic can return to northbound I-41.



Tuesday, June 13

Northbound I-41 to southbound I-43 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The left lane will be closed during the inspection.



Wednesday, June 14

Northbound I-43 to southbound I-41 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The right lane will be closed during the inspection.



Thursday, June 14

Northbound I-43 to northbound I-41 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The left lane will be closed during the inspection.

Door County

Maintenance crews will be repairing pavement (crack filling) on northbound and southbound WIS 42 between Columbia Avenue and WIS 42, daily, Monday, June 5 through Thursday, June 15 (except Friday to Sunday) from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. A lane closure will be used during repairs.

Fond du Lac County

Maintenance crews will be poly jacking on westbound WIS 23 under US 151 on Monday, June 12 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. A lane or shoulder will be closed during repairs.

Maintenance crews will be poly jacking on eastbound WIS 23 under US 151 on Tuesday, June 13 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. A lane or shoulder will be closed during repairs.

Maintenance crews will be poly jacking on eastbound WIS 23 at the Hillview Road intersection, daily, Wednesday, June 14, and Thursday, June 15 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. A lane or shoulder will be closed during repairs.

Manitowoc County

The WIS 42 bridge over Silver Creek will be closed and detoured from 7 a.m., Monday, June 12 to 5 p.m., Friday, June 16 for maintenance on the bridge approaches. This is a hard closure of the bridge. Vehicles are restricted from crossing.

Detour: Northbound traffic will be directed to use County C to I-43 to US 151 to rejoin southbound WIS 42.

Detour: Southbound traffic will be directed to use US 151 to I-43 to County C to rejoin northbound WIS 42.

Marinette County

Maintenance crews will be performing railroad crossing work on northbound and southbound US 141 railroad crossing near WIS 64, daily, Tuesday, June 6 through Thursday, June 15 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Various lanes will be closed during repairs.

Sheboygan/Manitowoc Counties (I 43 full closure)



Northbound I-43 and southbound I-43 between WIS 42 in Sheboygan County and County XX in Manitowoc County will be closed and detoured from 9 p.m., Wednesday, June 14 to 5 a.m., Thursday, June 15. The American Transmission Company (ATC) will have an overhead stringing operation across I-43 that needs a full closure for safety reasons.

Overnight traffic impacts

Northbound and southbound I-43 between WIS 42 and County XX will be closed and detoured from 9 p.m., Wednesday, June 14 to 5 a.m., Thursday, June 15. Detours are as follows:

Northbound I-43 traffic should exit onto WIS 42, follow WIS 42 to County XX. Take County XX back to I-43.

Southbound I-43 traffic should exit onto County XX, follow County XX to WIS 42. Take WIS 42 back to I-43.



Maintenance schedules can and do change often. Please see the Northeast Region highway maintenance traffic impact website for the most up-to-date maintenance schedules at https://projects.511wi.gov/maintain-ne/schedule/ .

For information regarding Northeast Region state highway construction projects, please visit https://projects.511wi.gov/region/northeast/

For project updates, road closure information, and highway construction news in Northeast Wisconsin, please follow the Northeast Region Twitter account at https://twitter.com/WisDOTnortheast

