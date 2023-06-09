Green Bay’s violence prevention coordinator position gets approval, hiring process to begin soon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Green Bay is another step closer to staffing its new Office of Violence Prevention with a green light from the council this week.

With a quick yes vote from Green Bay’s City Council, the search is on to hire a director for the office. The starting salary will be $83,000. The position is completely funded by grant money for the next three years.

Green Bay is one of ten recipients of this grant money from the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) - Wisconsin Community Safety Fund (WCSF) in partnership with the state of Wisconsin.

“It’s one way to work with the community, lower tensions when tensions exist and it’s been shown to be successful,” said Governor Tony Evers “But people shouldn’t expect having a person dealing with violence prevention is going to solve all the problems around violence, but it sure helps.”

“It doesn’t mean we don’t need police to deal with violent crime, obviously, but the intent of an office of violence prevention is to get out in front of these situations that turn into violence, try to either intervene in the moment with groups that may be having an issue and a situation is escalating and to try to deescalate it,” said Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis. “Also just to make the longer term efforts to connect with people at risk of being either victims or perpetrators of violence and get them on a different path.”

Although the violence prevention coordinator will be a city employee, they work closely with the police department.

“We’re a big enough city now and we have enough of an issue with violence, particularly in public spaces and group related violence that I think this person will have a lot of work to do,” said Chief Davis.

Chief Davis said when it comes to gun violence in the city, it hit a peak in 2021.

“Then last year, we saw some encouraging reductions in gun violence. We still have some work to do, but we’re headed in the right direction,” said Chief Davis.

He’s hoping this new city position will help with de-escalation efforts when it comes to group-related violence.

“Sometimes that manifests itself as gun violence, but sometimes it’s fights, it’s intimidation of people out in the community … it can be really disruptive to schools, to neighborhoods and communities,” said Chief Davis.

The chief said his officers will continue to do their part in the community, along with holding people accountable for their actions, but he’s looking forward to this new violence prevention coordinator making important connections with those in at-risk communities.

“Provide them with whatever resources they need to get out of that lifestyle. It can be mental health resources, it can be job training, whatever it is that’s going to help them get out of that feedback loop of violence and retaliation that we see,” said Chief Davis.

Here is the full job description from Green Bay’s City Council agenda on Tuesday.

