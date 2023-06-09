Green Bay students’ garage band gets a gig at Summerfest

The garage band is made up of two members from the class of 2023 and two underclassmen
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In two weeks it will be a very big day for four Green Bay Preble High School students.

Too Much Tension is a garage band made up of two members of the Class of 2023 and two underclassmen will be performing at Summerfest in Milwaukee.

They’re one of 10 bands picked for the 19th annual Rockonsin competition, which looks to crown the best garage band of middle school and high school students from the Badger State.

They joined our Chris Roth to talk about the big gig on Action 2 News at 4:30.

2023 ROCKONSIN Finalist Bands
2023 ROCKONSIN Finalist Bands(Summerfest)

