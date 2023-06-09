Green Bay Police and Fire Departments practice procedures with mock OWI crash

Green Bay Metro Fire Department(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It is all part of the ongoing City of Green Bay’s Citizen Academy, which shows citizens the inner workings of the local government and first responders.

Many got to see the operations that take place during a drunk driving situation, such as a sobriety test medical procedures.

“Attendees are going to get the opportunity to talk with the crew members and if they have any questions they have about a piece of equipment or why they use lights, all those questions can be answered. hopefully,” said Lieutenant Shauna Walesh from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

There are two more sessions planned for the academy. One will deal with the parks, recreation and forestry on June 15, 2023 and the other will be a graduation ceremony on June 22, 2003.

