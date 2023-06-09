Gallagher, Baldwin comment on future of U.S. Senate race

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Republicans in Wisconsin were unable to secure one of their top recruits in the race for U.S. Senate.

As we first alerted you, U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher said he isn’t running for Senate against current Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin in 2024 and is instead seeking re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives.

“In good conscious I just couldn’t devote the time necessary to run for the United States Senate and I really feel like my highest and best use to Northeast Wisconsin, to the state of Wisconsin and to the country is by continuing to go all in on the work that we’re doing,” Gallagher said during a one-on-one interview with Action 2 News Friday.

Gallagher represents the 8th Congressional District that includes a good chunk of Northeast Wisconsin. The announcement means he hopes to secure a fifth term in the house and leaves Baldwin without a challenger right now.

Baldwin responded after seeing Gallagher’s announcement in Appleton.

“I read his statement and we’ve had a chance to work together before on issues related to Northeast Wisconsin. I look forward to continuing to do that,” Baldwin said.

Gallagher is Chairman of the Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party and said his position is one of the reasons he decided to run to keep his house seat.

“In the next two years I could just have a big impact on U.S. national security and so that to me is I feel my highest and best use to the district,” Gallagher explained.

Baldwin said, “I wish him the best in terms of his chairmanship on the measure on the committee relating to competition with the People’s Republic of China.”

The announcement means Baldwin doesn’t have a challenger yet. Gallagher told WBAY-TV it’s just a matter of time until someone steps up... but he isn’t sure who.

“I’m confident we’ll be able to find someone who can beat Tammy Baldwin. I think she’s very beatable,” Gallagher said. “It’s never easy in Wisconsin. Wisconsin’s a swing state so you’re going to have to work very hard and we’ll see. I’m confident we’ll be able to find someone who’s good.”

“There are many other names out there. I don’t pay as much attention to the names that are out there at this point in time other than knowing that really... most of the folks looking at it are not in touch with Wisconsinites,” Baldwin expressed.

Potential GOP challengers have time to announce a bid for the Senate seat. The general election is Nov. 5, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.