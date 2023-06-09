FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Drivers face detours, delays for Bellin Run

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Runners are hitting their marks Saturday morning, and drivers are going to hit detours. Saturday’s Bellin Run starts and finishes in front of Bellin Hospital on the east side of Green Bay, so that area is going to be very congested.

Runners are going to head south on Webster Ave. down to Greene Ave. in Allouez. They’ll go east to Green Isle Park and then head back north on East River Dr., winding through Allouez, back to Bellin Hospital.

So if you’re driving Saturday morning, try to avoid those areas if you can. If you do have to be in that area, from Riverside over to the East River, be aware that streets will be closed intermittently as those runners are allowed through.

So watch out for runners, be patient, and law enforcement officials will make sure the Bellin Run participants and you are safe.

