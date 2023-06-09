Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament

FILE - Boris Johnson leaves his house in London, on March 22, 2023.
FILE - Boris Johnson leaves his house in London, on March 22, 2023.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson shocked Britain on Friday by quitting as a lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament.

Johnson quit after receiving the results of an investigation by lawmakers over misleading statements he made to Parliament about “partygate,” a series of rule-breaking government parties during the pandemic.

In a lengthy resignation statement, Johnson accused opponents of trying to drive him out — and hinted that he might try to return.

“It is very sad to be leaving Parliament — at least for now,” he said.

Johnson said he had “received a letter from the Privileges Committee making it clear — much to my amazement — that they are determined to use the proceedings against me to drive me out of Parliament.”

He called the committee investigating him a “kangaroo court.”

“Their purpose from the beginning has been to find me guilty, regardless of the facts,” Johnson said.

The resignation will trigger a special election to replace Johnson as a lawmaker for a suburban London seat.

Johnson, whose career has been a roller coaster of scandals and comebacks, led the Conservatives to a landslide victory in 2019 but was forced out by his own party less than three years later.

He had been awaiting the outcome of an investigation by a House of Commons standards committee over misleading statements he made to Parliament about a slew of gatherings in government buildings in 2020 and 2021 that breached pandemic lockdown rules.

Police eventually issued 126 fines over the late-night soirees, boozy parties and “wine time Fridays,” including one to Johnson, and the scandal helped hasten the end of his premiership.

The committee had been expected to publish its report in the next few weeks, and Johnson could have faced suspension from the House of Commons if he was found to have lied deliberately.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police return flags in Black Creek
Police found person responsible for taking flags at Veterans Memorial in Black Creek
Fentanyl pills
Authorities issue emergency announcement after spike in overdose deaths in NE Wisconsin
FILE - Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels makes his way to the podium to...
Former GOP Wisconsin governor candidate Tim Michels sues organizer who says he wasn’t paid
Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in Outagamie County
Madeline Kingsbury
Winona police say human remains found, Madeline Kingsbury’s ex-boyfriend arrested

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump sits at his desk after a meeting with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich,...
Trump described Pentagon plan of attack and shared classified map, indictment says
Judge Aileen Cannon, a former federal prosecutor, was nominated to the bench by Trump in 2020.
Trump case assigned to judge who faced criticism over her ruling in his favor in Mar-a-Lago search
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was found dead in a hot car after a family lunch trip in Florida...
2-year-old dies after being left behind in hot car, authorities say
This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Nate Paul. Paul, the...
Businessman linked to Texas AG Ken Paxton’s impeachment charged with lying to get $172M in loans