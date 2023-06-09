Abnormally dry conditions in our area hurting crops and farm animals

Dry conditions for farmers
Dry conditions for farmers(WBAY)
By Emily Reilly
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

De Pere, Wis. (WBAY) - Northeast Wisconsin is experiencing abnormally dry conditions according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Green Bay’s climate record goes back 137 years; there’s only been one other year where we’ve had a drier period from May 8th to June 8th. That was in 1988.

Our first-alert meterologist David Ernst says we’re seeing these conditions much earlier in the year than usual.

Mark Shillcox, a farmer in De Pere, says the dry conditions are hurting both his crops and his animals.

The heat can cause his crops to lose nutrients, which means his alpacas have a harder time maintaining their protein intake. This can weaken the fleece and hurt business.

“The animals like to stay at a certain diet. They don’t like it to swing up and down because it really takes a lot out of their systems. Heat is hard on them,” said Shillcox.

David Ernst says the rain showers this weekend are much-needed and will help with the dryness, but won’t end the drought.

“When you have dry stretches, you need sustained prolonged rainfall. Instead of picking up 2-3 inches in one thunderstorm.. you need it stretched over a week or two and you need to consistently keep that rain going. That’s going to be the key to break out of this,” said Ernst.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police return flags in Black Creek
Police found person responsible for taking flags at Veterans Memorial in Black Creek
Fentanyl pills
Authorities issue emergency announcement after spike in overdose deaths in NE Wisconsin
FILE - Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels makes his way to the podium to...
Former GOP Wisconsin governor candidate Tim Michels sues organizer who says he wasn’t paid
Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in Outagamie County
Madeline Kingsbury
Winona police say human remains found, Madeline Kingsbury’s ex-boyfriend arrested

Latest News

K9 Lando with the Oshkosh Police Department
K9 Lando will be greatly missed
Project to preserve area bridges starts Monday
Highway maintenance work scheduled for NE Wisconsin
K9 Lando with the Oshkosh Police Department
Oshkosh Police give a heartfelt farewell to K9 “Lando”
A photo showing the outside of Green Bay City Hall.
Green Bay’s violence prevention coordinator position gets approval, hiring process to begin soon