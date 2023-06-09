Abnormally dry conditions in our area hurting crops and farm animals

De Pere, Wis. (WBAY) - Northeast Wisconsin is experiencing abnormally dry conditions according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Green Bay’s climate record goes back 137 years; there’s only been one other year where we’ve had a drier period from May 8th to June 8th. That was in 1988.

Our first-alert meterologist David Ernst says we’re seeing these conditions much earlier in the year than usual.

Mark Shillcox, a farmer in De Pere, says the dry conditions are hurting both his crops and his animals.

The heat can cause his crops to lose nutrients, which means his alpacas have a harder time maintaining their protein intake. This can weaken the fleece and hurt business.

“The animals like to stay at a certain diet. They don’t like it to swing up and down because it really takes a lot out of their systems. Heat is hard on them,” said Shillcox.

David Ernst says the rain showers this weekend are much-needed and will help with the dryness, but won’t end the drought.

“When you have dry stretches, you need sustained prolonged rainfall. Instead of picking up 2-3 inches in one thunderstorm.. you need it stretched over a week or two and you need to consistently keep that rain going. That’s going to be the key to break out of this,” said Ernst.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.