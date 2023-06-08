Wequiock Elementary families may be looking ahead to last school year

It’s the last day of school for Green Bay students but Wequiock parents don’t know what the future holds
A cross walk sign at the sidewalk leading to Douglas High School.
A cross walk sign at the sidewalk leading to Douglas High School.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thursday is the last day of school for the Green Bay Area Public School District. It might be especially bittersweet for families at Wequiock Elementary School, who may be facing their last year at the school next year.

Families are still coping with the school board’s decision to move forward with planning to close Wequiock.

A task force’s 10-year master plan to realign schools recommends closing Wequiock and moving students to Red Smith School. The school board said it wants to see a plan by November 1.

The 2023-24 school year would be a planning year to determine how to implement the move if the Board of Education ultimately approves it but also to determine if there would be any unintended consequences that would require further study.

This is part of the task force’s recommendations to deal with a $20 million budget shortfall and projections that show fewer kids will be enrolled in Green Bay schools in the future.

Wequiock will still be open next year as administrators figure out exactly what the future holds.

The school board tabled a resolution to potentially close Tank Elementary School on Green Bay’s west side.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a classroom inside of AriensCo in Brillion, a group of Ariens employee are working their way...
AriensCo lets go of hundreds of workers, seemingly without warning
Fentanyl pills
Authorities issue emergency announcement after spike in overdose deaths in NE Wisconsin
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Marinette House Fire
1 killed in Marinette house fire
Fentanyl graphic
Green Bay mother and son indicted for drug conspiracy, money laundering

Latest News

Martin Elementary students surround "Mr. Bob," Robert Baloun, the school's long-time custodian,...
Green Bay students surprise beloved custodian “Mr. Bob” before retirement
Martin Elementary students surround "Mr. Bob," Robert Baloun, the school's long-time custodian,...
Students surprise beloved custodian "Mr. Bob" before retirement
Fruit served at school lunches
Summer lunch program
Free summer lunch
School meal programs continue during the summer