Wequiock Elementary families may be looking ahead to last school year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thursday is the last day of school for the Green Bay Area Public School District. It might be especially bittersweet for families at Wequiock Elementary School, who may be facing their last year at the school next year.

Families are still coping with the school board’s decision to move forward with planning to close Wequiock.

A task force’s 10-year master plan to realign schools recommends closing Wequiock and moving students to Red Smith School. The school board said it wants to see a plan by November 1.

The 2023-24 school year would be a planning year to determine how to implement the move if the Board of Education ultimately approves it but also to determine if there would be any unintended consequences that would require further study.

This is part of the task force’s recommendations to deal with a $20 million budget shortfall and projections that show fewer kids will be enrolled in Green Bay schools in the future.

Wequiock will still be open next year as administrators figure out exactly what the future holds.

The school board tabled a resolution to potentially close Tank Elementary School on Green Bay’s west side.

