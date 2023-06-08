School meal programs continue during the summer

Free lunches will be served to kids all summer at more than 40 locations, including Green Bay parks.
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Summer vacation is just hours away for students in the Green Bay Area Public School District at the time of this writing.

Thursday is the last day of classes, but kids in the district and beyond can get free, nutritious lunches all summer long.

Instead of heading to the cafeteria, students can go to a city park to get a lunch for free. They’ll be served at more than 40 parks, schools, and community partners in Green Bay starting June 14 through August 18, except the week of July 3.

The free meals are available to any child between 1 and 18 years old, and the child doesn’t have to be enrolled in the school district to get a lunch.

The school district does this to ensure that all students have access to nutritious meals during summer break. The USDA funds the program.

Find a list of locations, lunch times and menus on the Green Bay schools website.

